Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab to hold mock drill on June 3

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 29, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Punjab civil defence special director general of police Sanjeev Kalra told HT that their best volunteers are currently under training by the NDRF and will hold the mock drill on June 3

With the Centre directing five border states to hold mock drills on Thursday, Punjab said it will conduct the second civil defence exercise, “Operation Shield”, on June 3 as their civil defence volunteers are currently under training by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The mock drill is now scheduled for June 3 at 7.30pm (HT File)
The mock drill is now scheduled for June 3 at 7.30pm (HT File)

Punjab civil defence special director general of police Sanjeev Kalra told HT, “Our best volunteers are currently under training by the NDRF. They are the best volunteers who will further train other volunteers. It would have been futile to conduct the exercise without our main volunteers. Mock drills are important. We requested for the drill to be postponed, which has been agreed. We will have a detailed mock drill across Punjab on June 3.”

The drill is now scheduled for June 3 at 7.30pm.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to hold mock drill on June 3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On