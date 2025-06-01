Punjab to ramp up Covid testing across districts

Amid a fresh uptick in COVID-19 infections, health authorities in Punjab plan to ramp up testing across districts, following the detection of six new cases and one death over the past week. Amid a fresh uptick in COVID-19 infections, health authorities in Punjab plan to ramp up testing across districts, following the detection of six new cases and one death over the past week. (HT File)

According to health officials, five cases were reported from Ludhiana and one from Mohali. Additionally, two more cases — one each from Mohali and Ferozepur — were not included in the state tally as the patients were residents of Haryana.

A 39-year-old labourer from Ludhiana died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The patient, who had pre-existing conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and liver disease, was referred from ESIC Model Hospital in Ludhiana.

Preventive measures in place

Following the recent cases, health departments in several districts have heightened surveillance. In Patiala, authorities have ordered mandatory COVID testing for ICU patients with respiratory symptoms to curb in-hospital transmission. Hospitals have also been instructed to allocate dedicated beds for COVID patients.

Experts predict rise in cases

Health experts warn that Punjab could see a further rise in infections in the coming weeks, typically following trends in the National Capital Region.

“Based on past trends, Punjab usually experiences a COVID surge 2–3 weeks after Delhi, due to daily travel between the two regions,” said Dr Sumeet Singh, epidemiologist with the Punjab health department.

He added that distinguishing COVID-19 from seasonal flu can be challenging due to overlapping symptoms. “Sore throat, hoarseness, throat irritation, and dry cough are more commonly associated with COVID, whereas sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose typically point to allergies or the common cold,” he explained.

Dr Rajesh Bhasker, Punjab’s state nodal officer for the COVID programme, echoed similar concerns, saying that daily case numbers could rise steadily in the near future.

“Delhi is currently reporting 18–20 new cases daily, so it’s likely that Punjab may start reporting 7–8 cases per day in the coming weeks,” Dr Bhasker said.

Public advisory

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, practice COVID-appropriate behaviour, and get tested in case of persistent flu-like symptoms. Hospitals have been directed to strengthen infection control protocols to minimize the risk of in-hospital transmission.