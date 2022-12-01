Punjab to renovate, restart 7 canal rest houses

The Punjab government has decided to renovate and restart seven closed canal rest houses in the state. The decision was taken in a meeting held by chief secretary VK Janjua with the officials of the water resources department and Punjab infrastructure development board here after chief minister Bhagwant Mann issued directions to give priority to stay in government circuit houses and rest houses in the state and to make them fully functional.

Janjua said that many canal rest houses built on the banks of canals in the state have been closed for a long time, and their condition has deteriorated. In the first phase, the government has identified seven rest houses which can be run through public-private partnership (PPP) mode. These rest houses are located in Dholbaha (Hoshiarpur), Khanna, Banur, Kathu Nangal (Amritsar), Sidhwan Bet (Ludhiana) and Chamkaur Sahib, he said.

The chief secretary also directed the officials that while renovating the rest houses, their heritage look should not be tampered with, and the interiors should be designed according to the current requirements while maintaining the traditional look. He asked the water resources department to identify other such rest houses which are currently closed and renovate the same during the second phase.

Principal secretary, water resources, Krishan Kumar, PIDB managing director Mohammad Taiyab and additional MD Yashanjit Singh, were also present at the meeting.