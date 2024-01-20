The district police on Saturday arrested two aides of notorious gangster John Buttar and recovered six country-made weapons from his possession. Punjab: Two aides of gangster Buttar held

The accused have been identified as Parminder Singh alias Pinda and Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda, both residents of Buttar Kalan village in Moga district.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Police have recovered six country-made weapons, including four .32 bore pistols, a .32 bore revolver, a .30 bore pistol, and eight live cartridges from their possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said that the two associates of gangster Navdeep Singh alias John Buttar were arrested along with weapons following a tip off.

“The informant disclosed that Buttar had supplied a substantial amount of arms and ammunition to Parminder and Kulwinder for a planned criminal activity. The duo was reportedly waiting for someone in a car, parked in front of the district office of education department in Moga, behind the district courts. Acting on this information, the police party conducted a raid at the specific location and arrested both the accused along with illegal weapons,” he said.

“Parminder is facing three criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, while Kulwinder is accused in four cases, including the attempt to murder. Further investigation to find who was their target is under process,” he added.

A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act at Moga City police station. Gangster John Buttar was also named as an accused in the case.