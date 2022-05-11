Punjab: Two arrested for looting ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint from Amritsar bank
Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in the daylight robbery at a branch of Central Bank of India in Amritsar on May 6.
Those arrested are Sarpargatjit Singh alias Japan of Batala and Daljit Singh alias Jeeta of Ajnala. Two of their accomplices, Charanjit Singh and Jarmanjit Singh, are absconding.
The police have recovered ₹2.44 lakh from the arrested duo along with a .315 bore rifle and a toy pistol.
They had on May 6 looted ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall here. They also had held hostage the bank employees and customers. The available footage of CCTV cameras showed that the accused had arrived in a white Maruti Swift and fled towards Tarn Taran side after committing the crime.
Addressing a press conference, Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said, “A special team was formed to nab the accused. The team, on the basis of a thorough investigation, managed to find the identity of the accused. Two of them were arrested while efforts are on to arrest the others.”
“The accused had considered the bank branch as a soft target as it didn’t have any security guard and only had a few shops nearby. One of the arrested, Sarpargatjit Singh, is already facing five criminal cases registered under the Arms Act and IPC,” he added.
The cop said, “Charnjit is accused in two cases, while Jarmanjit has four FIRs registered against him. The arrested accused will be questioned for the recovery of the remaining looted amount.”
The robbers were booked under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Makboolpura police station.
-
By Invitation: Rekha Koita ‘Digital intervention can help address malnutrition’
Last year's NFHS data for Mumbai suburban showed that 7.2% of children under the age of five are severely wasted (weight to height ratio) 18% are wasted, and 24.6% are underweight. Since 2019, we have worked with the Foundation for Mother and Child Health, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works with the urban poor in Mumbai and its suburbs, supporting over 50,000 beneficiaries. Technology, we found, really can help control widespread malnutrition across communities.
-
Ludhiana | Credit war between AAP MLA and Congress councillor over inauguration of tubewell
Aam Aadmi Party MLA (east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur were at loggerheads over the inauguration of newly installed tubewell in ward no- 7 of the municipal corporation. Earlier, on Wednesday morning, AAP MLA Grewal along with the supporters inaugurated the tubewell. Later, during the day, area councillor Ravinder Kaur along with her husband Monu Khaira arrived at the spot and inaugurated the tubewell yet again.
-
45.8% of buildings inspected by fire brigade in six months have violations
Mumbai: After conducting a thorough inspection of buildings, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has found that 45.8% of them are violating fire safety rules, despite several fire-related incidents being reported in the city. According to the data from the fire brigade, as many as 329 buildings were inspected between November 2021 and April 2022, out of which, 151 were issued notices for flouting fire safety rules.
-
SPPU starts academic audit of its 950 affiliated colleges
In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has started an 'academic audit' of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. There are around 950 colleges affiliated to SPPU, and for conducting this process, SPPU has developed a new computer software system. Till now, 20 colleges have been audited, and the varsity plans to audit 200 colleges every year.
-
In Agra, rising heat forces reptiles to move out, seek cooler places
Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday when it was the fifth most warm district of Uttar Pradesh. Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan, says “Snakes are cold-blooded animals so their body temperature varies with that of the environment. They are unable to self-regulate their temperature if it gets too warm and are forced to seek cooler places during the daytime.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics