Punjab: Two arrested for looting 5.72 lakh at gunpoint from Amritsar bank

Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in the daylight robbery at a branch of Central Bank of India in Amritsar on May 6.

Those arrested are Sarpargatjit Singh alias Japan of Batala and Daljit Singh alias Jeeta of Ajnala. Two of their accomplices, Charanjit Singh and Jarmanjit Singh, are absconding.

The police have recovered ₹2.44 lakh from the arrested duo along with a .315 bore rifle and a toy pistol.

They had on May 6 looted ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall here. They also had held hostage the bank employees and customers. The available footage of CCTV cameras showed that the accused had arrived in a white Maruti Swift and fled towards Tarn Taran side after committing the crime.

Addressing a press conference, Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said, “A special team was formed to nab the accused. The team, on the basis of a thorough investigation, managed to find the identity of the accused. Two of them were arrested while efforts are on to arrest the others.”

“The accused had considered the bank branch as a soft target as it didn’t have any security guard and only had a few shops nearby. One of the arrested, Sarpargatjit Singh, is already facing five criminal cases registered under the Arms Act and IPC,” he added.

The cop said, “Charnjit is accused in two cases, while Jarmanjit has four FIRs registered against him. The arrested accused will be questioned for the recovery of the remaining looted amount.”

The robbers were booked under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Makboolpura police station.