Punjab: Two drug smugglers caught with 3.2kg of heroin in Ferozepur

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Jan 03, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint and caught the duo with the contraband as they headed towards the Ferozepur-Zira road. 

Two drug smugglers were arrested with 3.2kg of heroin in Ferozepur on Friday.

Two drug smugglers were arrested with 3.2kg of heroin in Ferozepur on Friday. (Representational photo)
Two drug smugglers were arrested with 3.2kg of heroin in Ferozepur on Friday. (Representational photo)

Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said that a police team from Kulgarhi was conducting checks near Saidan Wala village when it got a tip-off that Ajaypal Singh of Jagatpura village in Tarn Taran district and Gurjinder Singh of Ferozepur district were involved in heroin smuggling.

The informant told the police that both the accused were travelling in a car from Malwal Qadeem village towards the Ferozepur-Zira road. A checkpoint was set up and the duo was intercepted.

The police recovered the heroin from their Baleno car.

