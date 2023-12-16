Punjab: Two gangsters injured as police open fire in Mohali

In the second police encounter in Punjab’s Mohali district this week, two gangsters involved in 10 criminal cases were shot in the legs as they tried flee on being intercepted by the crime investigation agency (CIA) at Saneta in the Sohana area of the town on Saturday. The stolen car that the gangsters were driving when the police intercepted them at Saneta in Sohana area of Mohali town on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Karamjit Singh of Kurukshetra and Parambir Singh, alias Prince, of Rajpura, were involved in two carjacking incidents in Mohali besides extortion of Zirakpur-based businessmen and property dealers.

While Prince, who was driving the Maruti Swift Dzire car, suffered two bullet wounds, Karamjit had one bullet injury. Two arrested after two .32-bore revolvers were recovered from them.

Mohali district police chief Sandeep Garg said the two were driving the car that they had stolen from a taxi driver in Sector 114 of Mohali on November 28.

When two cars of the CIA team, led by DSP Gursher Sandhu and inspector Shiv Kumar, blocked their car’s way, both the accused opened fire at the CIA team, Garg said. “They tried to flee after opening fire. We fired warning shots in air but when they didn’t stop, they were shot in their legs,” he said.

Besides stealing the car last month, the duo had stolen a Mahindra Thar jeep from a woman near the Mohali deputy commissioner’s office and had tried to steal a man’s car keys in a cafe in Sector 82 the same day but he managed to escape.

Gangsters Parambir Singh and Karamjit Singh were involved in two carjacking incidents in Mohali besides extortion of Zirakpur-based businessmen and property dealers. (HT Photo)

“We got a tip-off that the two accused were in Saneta and launched the operation,” the SSP said, adding that the police were verifying leads that Prince had staged his own kidnapping to get extortion money from his father.

DSP Gursher Singh said that the accused were trying gather like-minded youngsters to set up their own gang.

A case was registered under Sections 307, 353, 186, 379B, 386, 387 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

The incident comes after a gangster, Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, was shot in both legs when he tried to escape from Punjab Police’s custody at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur town on Wednesday morning. Karanjit was brought on production warrant from a Punjab jail to investigate an attempt to murder case registered in Zirakpur in July.