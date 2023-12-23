close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Two medical college students killed, two injured in Bathinda road accident

Punjab: Two medical college students killed, two injured in Bathinda road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Speeding car hit divider before crashing into pole near entry gate of newly built multi-level parking on Mall Road in Bathinda.

Two students of Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda, were killed and two of their friends sustained injuries when their car crashed into a pole in Bathinda late on Friday, police said.

The car in which the four medical students were travelling in Bathinda on Friday night. Police said the speeding car first hit the road divider before crashing into a unipole near the entry gate of the newly built multi-level parking on Mall Road. (HT Photo)
The deceased were identified as Amandeep Singh, who was doing internship at the institute, and Ranjan Jassal, a second-year MBBS student. Saket Yadav and Rytham Bansal are both studying in the second year of MBBS.

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh said: “Jassal, Yadav and Bansal had taken leave from the hostel to join their senior, Amandeep. They were travelling in Amandeep’s Honda City car. The speeding car first hit the road divider before crashing into a unipole near the entry gate of the parking. Amandeep and Jassal died on the spot. Rytham was referred to Adesh medical college with critical injuries, while Saket’s condition is stated to be stable.”

All victims are in their early twenties.

According to initial investigation, faulty road engineering could be the main reason behind the fatal accident that occurred near the newly built multi-level parking on the local Mall Road.

