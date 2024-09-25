Menu Explore
Punjab: Two new cabinet ministers assume office

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Both the ministers have expressed their gratitude to Aam Aadmi Party’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for entrusting them with the responsibility

Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

Two ministers inducted in the recent cabinet reshuffle in Punjab assumed office on Wednesday.

Dr Ravjot Singh, local government and parliamentary affairs minister, took the charge of his office in the presence of MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, cabinet colleague minister Aman Arora and minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, family members, party MLAs, and other dignitaries.

Dr Ravjot expressed his gratitude to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for entrusting him with the responsibility. He pledged to diligently discharge his duties and make a meaningful contribution to the state’s initiatives aimed at promoting welfare and development.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Mundian, also assumed charge as the cabinet minister for revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, water supply and sanitation, and housing and urban development departments.

While expressing his gratitude towards the AAP’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Hardeep Singh Mundian emphasised that honesty, transparency, accountability and responsiveness are paramount in delivering seamless services to the people of Punjab.

He outlined his commitment to introducing pro-people initiatives within the public delivery system to enhance the functionality of the departments. The minister said that he aims to bolster the state’s water supply and sanitation infrastructure for the betterment of people.

