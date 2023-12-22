Punjab: Two prisoners commit suicide in Hoshiarpur jail

Two prisoners allegedly hanged themselves in the central jail at Hoshiarpur in the wee hours of Friday. Two prisoners allegedly hanged themselves in the central jail at Hoshiarpur in the wee hours of Friday. (Representational photo)

One of them, in his early twenties, was an undertrial in a rape case. He was a native of Uttar Pradesh and residing at Mehna village.

The other deceased was a 40-year-old from Sunder Nagar in Hoshiarpur and was facing trial in a narcotics case.

Their bodies were recovered from the bathroom of barrack number 23. A jail warder noticed the bodies in the morning and informed his seniors.

Judicial officers visited the jail and gathered information from the staff. No jail official was available for comment.

The jail superintendent, Joginder Pal Singh, was placed under suspension in another case on Thursday.

The bodies were taken to the civil hospital for post-mortem, which confirmed death by hanging.

City station house officer Sanjeevan Kumar said that investigation under Section 176 CrPC would be undertaken.

