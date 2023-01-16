Punjab U-17 League: Minerva start campaign with 5-0 win against Kuljeet Academy

Minerva Academy Football Club started their campaign in the Punjab U-17 League with a resounding victory, defeating Kuljeet Football Academy by a huge margin of 5-0 in the first match played at the Minerva Academy in Mohali on Sunday.

Minerva’s Warriors started in style by attacking the match from the very first minute.

Playing on the home ground, Minerva Academy put pressure on Kuljeet Academy from the outset and the team got its first breakthrough in the 18th minute. This goal was scored by Sidharth and made the score 1-0.

Kuljeet Academy looked for an equaliser, but could not succeed. Before Kuljeet Academy could recover from this goal, Minerva scored the second goal, this time by Akash in the 24th minute, taking the score to 2-0.

In the remaining first half, the ball remained with the players of Minerva and Wungshung made the score 3-0 with a goal in the 39th minute. At the end of the first half, Minerva got its fourth success. Siddharth scored the second goal in the 40th minute to send Kuljeet Academy out of the match. The first half ended with a score of 4-0.

In the second half, Kuljeet Academy took control of the game and tried to open their account. Minerva’s defence line was ready for it and they did not let the ball into the box. The match was about to end with a score of 4-0, when in the 81st minute Akash scored his double to make it 5-0. This remained the score till the final hooter and Minerva Academy started with a big 5-0 victory.