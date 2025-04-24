Punjab: Unavailability of gravel a roadblock to rural roads’ project, say contractors

The non-availability of gravel is proving to be an impediment to the construction of rural roads, contractors highlighted during an open forum organised by Punjab state agricultural marketing board (Mandi Board) here on Wednesday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Harbhajan Singh ETO were present at the forum where road contractors were invited to air their grievances. (ANI)

As part of the Badalda Punjab Budget, the state government has allocated ₹3,500 crores for strengthening 1,900 kilometres of rural roads. The contractors had been invited for discussions after they cried foul over the state government’s decision of fixing contractors’ responsibility to maintain roads for five years.

Contractor Kulwinder Singh Sembhy from Kapurthala said that 95% of stone crushers in the state have been shut due to which they are forced to bring gravel from Himachal at double the cost -- ₹35 per cubic feet.

He further said that the road specifications set by the state government do not meet the current demands. “Roads in rural belts are still being constructed as per the requirements 30 years ago when fewer heavy vehicles used to run on these roads. The road specifications need to be reviewed to accommodate present conditions and traffic,” said Sembhy.

“Thirty years ago, bullock carts were used for transportation. Trucks and tractor-trailers now carry weight up to 500 quintals. Such heavy vehicles damage the roads more. Make available material and give us the best specifications, and the roads will last longer than five years,” said another contractor.

A third contractor pointed out that rural roads constructed under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana cost ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore per kilometres whereas the ones built as per Mandi Board specifications cost ₹15 lakh per kilometre. “The cost of construction makes the difference,” he said.

After listening to the contractors’ grievances, the CM asked the engineers of Mandi Board and public works department to review the specifications to construct roads that can sustain heavier traffic. This, even as the board has already floated tenders for road construction in four districts -- Barnala, Pathankot, Nawanshahr and Faridkot as part of the pilot project.

Engineer-in-chief Jatinder Singh Bhangu said, “As per the CM’s directions, we will re-work the specifications and the tenders will then be invited again.” He added that as per the tentative schedule, the project will be completed by June 2026. Sources, however, said the review of specifications may delay the project.

Out of the total project cost, ₹2,867 crore has been reserved for road construction and the rest for maintenance, he added.

The official further informed that ₹2,000 crore has been raised from loan from the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) and rest ₹1,500 crore from other sources.

CM hopes release of RDF

The CM said the state government is in talks with the Centre for the release of ₹6,000 crore as rural development funds (RDF) on past procurements of food grains from Punjab. “We have amended our laws governing usage of the funds as mandated by the Centre and now they have asked us to lower the tax accruals by the state. We are hopeful of a headway,” he added. The repair and construction of rural roads have been delayed due to lack of funds, forcing the Mandi Board to take loans.