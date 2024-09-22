Punjab: Unidentified man snatches ASI’s pistol near Golden Temple, kills self

An unidentified man snatched a pistol of an ASI and shot himself outside the Golden Temple here on Sunday. The police suspect the deceased to be a migrant labourer and said a probe to ascertain his identity is underway. (HT File)

According to police, the ASI was accompanying a judge who had come to pay obeisance at the shrine. Suddenly, the man snatched the pistol of the officer and shot himself.

“The bullets pierced into his head and he died on the spot. The police took the body to a hospital,” said a police officer.

The police suspect the deceased to be a migrant labourer.

“No identity card or any other item required to ascertain the identity of the deceased was recovered from him. A probe is being conducted to ascertain his identity and the reason behind the suicide,” the police officer added.