Punjab: Unidentified man snatches ASI’s pistol near Golden Temple, kills self

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 22, 2024 10:19 PM IST

According to police, the ASI was accompanying a judge who had come to pay obeisance at the shrine. Suddenly, the man snatched the pistol of the officer and shot himself.

An unidentified man snatched a pistol of an ASI and shot himself outside the Golden Temple here on Sunday.

The police suspect the deceased to be a migrant labourer and said a probe to ascertain his identity is underway. (HT File)
“The bullets pierced into his head and he died on the spot. The police took the body to a hospital,” said a police officer.

The police suspect the deceased to be a migrant labourer.

“No identity card or any other item required to ascertain the identity of the deceased was recovered from him. A probe is being conducted to ascertain his identity and the reason behind the suicide,” the police officer added.

