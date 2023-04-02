Central status for Panjab University: HC asks Centre, Punjab to respond to Haryana’s demand

Five months after the Haryana government approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, pleading that it be made party to the proceedings wherein the court had asked the central government to consider central status for Panjab University, the high court has asked the Centre and Punjab to respond by April 20. The high court was hearing a plea in which it had last year observed that the character of Panjab University as inter-state body already stands extinguished and Punjab was having only the affiliating facility. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Haryana’s affidavit was filed in a plea wherein, in May, the HC bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat had directed the central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university. “The character of the university as inter-state body already stands extinguished…Punjab is having only the affiliating facility with consequential benefits, even that on financial contributions,” the court had observed, asking the central government to take a “conscious decision”.

The court was hearing a plea in which the high court last year had observed that the character of the university as inter-state body already stands extinguished and Punjab was having only the affiliating facility.

Centre is yet to respond to the proceedings in high court but in Rajya Sabha in August last year, the it had said that the education ministry had taken a policy decision not to convert state universities into central universities for reasons of legacy issues, adjustment of existing staff and disaffiliation of the affiliated colleges.

The October 2022 affidavit filed by Deepak Kumar, joint director, administration, department of higher education, Haryana, had said, “No harm loss or injury will be caused to the parties to the instant petition if the applicant is permitted to come on record and place all relevant facts and materials, which are necessary for the proper adjudication of the issues raised in the present writ petition.”

The issue started with a plea from a retired PU teacher, Sangeeta Bhalla, who superannuated at the age of 60 and sought extension of service till 65 years. It was during proceedings of her case that court directed central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university.

The court’s observations last year had led to sharp reactions from political parties in Punjab. Taking into account the matter’s political significance, the Punjab assembly in June had also passed a resolution against making PU a central varsity, terming it a “heritage” of the state. Successive Punjab governments have been opposing change in the varsity’s status, irrespective of the party in power.

A pre-Independence university, created under the Panjab University Act, 1947, under provisions of Section 72 of the Reorganisation Act, 1966, PU was declared an inter-state body corporate, having the participation of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. However, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh withdrew gradually.

But in 2017, Haryana once again expressed its willingness to share the financial burden of PU, but with the condition that colleges in Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar be accorded PU affiliation. It was ready to fund the university up to ₹25 crore annually, but wanted representation in the PU senate on the lines of Punjab, which Punjab government has opposed. Those proceedings are also pending before a different bench.