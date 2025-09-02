Punjab: Urged Centre to declare natural disaster: CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited flood affected villages in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district where he reviewed the situation and interacted with evacuees at a relief camp set up in a government school in Miani. Talking to mediapersons, the CM said he had asked the Centre to declare the floods a natural disaster and announce a special relief package. Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann takes stock of flood situation during his visit to Tanda sub-division in Hoshiarpur on Monday. (SOURCE - X)

“Efforts are being made to bail people out amid the crisis. Punjab is battling the worst floods in recent history. Directions have been issued to evacuate people in the marooned areas and provide immediate relief to them,” he said.

Villagers said to Mann that appropriate measures should be ensured to prevent such devastation in future.

The CM also visited Rara bridge on Beas river. He said he had directed the district administration to assess the crop, livestock and property damage, and submit a report at the earliest. Reiterating that every affected person would be compensated, he also thanked the NGOs providing support to the needy. Later, he inspected the dhussi bandh.

Mann also said that he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking release of ₹60,000 crore “stuck with the Centre”.

A strong multi-department workforce is working on the ground round-the-clock to complete the relief and rescue work, plugging breaches along the flooded rivers, while medical teams are providing preventive care against diseases in every affected village, he said.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh said he had donated his one-year salary ( ₹12 lakh) to the CM Relief Fund.