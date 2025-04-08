The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday conducted surprise inspections at Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices and driving test centres across the state, leading to the arrest of 24 individuals allegedly involved in bribery and malpractice. Punjab VB arrests 24, registers 16 FIRs after raids at RTA offices

The raids led to the arrest of 24 individuals allegedly involved in bribery and malpractice. A total of 16 FIRs have been registered and authorities confiscated ₹40,900 from middlemen who were extorting money from citizens seeking driving licenses, driving tests and other services.

The probe agency spokesperson said the raids were carried out by VB Ranges, including the flying squad and the economic offences wing (EOW), following numerous complaints received through the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.

“The operation targeted RTA officials and agents who were acting as intermediaries, charging illegal fees to expedite license processing or manipulate driving test results,” the spokesperson said.

Among those arrested was Sukhwinder Singh, a private agent from Mohali, who was caught red-handed, accepting ₹2,500 to facilitate a driving license and ensure clearance of the test. In Fatehgarh Sahib, another agent, Paramjit Singh, was apprehended while taking ₹5,000 for similar services, the VB added.

The spokesperson further said that in Ludhiana, the EOW unit detained three individuals —Pankaj Arora alias Sunny, Deepak Kumar and Manish Kumar—for demanding bribes ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹3,500. The Ludhiana VB range also arrested two more agents, Taisiff Ahmed Ansari and Honey Arora, for allegedly charging ₹7,000 and ₹5,500, respectively, to secure licenses.

In Jalandhar, Mohit Kumar and Vijay Kumar were caught red-handed accepting ₹2,000 to fast-track driving test appointments. In Hoshiarpur, agent Ashok Kumar was arrested for taking ₹5,000 to clear a driving test without proper trials. A significant seizure occurred in Kapurthala, where an agent, Sher Amrik Singh, was held with ₹12,000 in cash, exposing suspected collusion with RTA officials.

In SBS Nagar, VB team also took action against two RTA employees—Jatinder Singh, a junior assistant and Manish Kumar, a data entry operator—along with two private agents, Kewal Krishan and Kamal Kumar, for their involvement in corrupt practices.

In Sangrur, VB also took action against Lovepreet Singh, who demanded ₹7,000 from the complainant for his driving licence and Avinas Garg, data entry operator, Punjab State Transport Society. Similarly, in Tarn Tarn, VB booked accused Lakhbir Singh Dhillon, a private agent, demanding a ₹3,500 bribe from the complainant for making a driving licence. Likewise, in Gurdaspur, VB booked Kulbir Singh and Indrass (both agents), who demanded ₹9,000 for MVI officials.

Furthermore, VB also booked Krishan Lal, Inderjit Singh and agent Naveen Kumar for making RCs by using fake addresses in Bathinda.