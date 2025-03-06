Menu Explore
Punjab: VB arrests absconding patwari in bribery case

ByHT Correspondent, Nawashahar
Mar 06, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The patwari’s arrest comes after his accomplice, Rampal, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on his behalf

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Vipan Kumar, a patwari stationed at Revenue Halqa Nawanshahr-1, following a three-week pursuit related to a bribery case.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station in the Jalandhar range (HT Photo)
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station in the Jalandhar range (HT Photo)

Kumar’s arrest comes after his accomplice, Rampal, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on his behalf.

A VB spokesperson said the case was registered following a complaint filed by a resident of New Abadi, Nawanshahr, in the SBS Nagar district. The complainant alleged that Vipan Kumar demanded a bribe of 5,000 to facilitate the mutation of the complainant’s ancestral property. The complainant had already paid 2,000 to Rampal, who acted as a middleman, but when further demands were made, he sought assistance from the VB.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary verification, the VB laid a trap on February 14 and apprehended Rampal red-handed while accepting an additional bribe of 3,000 from the complainant in the presence of two officials. However, Vipan Kumar managed to evade arrest as he fled the scene.

Following the incident, the VB intensified efforts to locate Vipan Kumar, conducting raids on his residence and various possible hideouts, leading to his arrest.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station in the Jalandhar range. The court has granted a one-day police remand for further investigation into the matter. A probe is on, said the VB spokesperson.

