Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Punjab VB files supplementary challan against sacked woman constable

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 07:58 am IST

The vigilance bureau submitted a supplementary challan in the local court on Tuesday against the sacked Punjab Police senior constable Amandeep Kaur, an accused in a disproportionate assets case.

The vigilance bureau submitted a supplementary challan in the local court on Tuesday against the sacked Punjab Police senior constable Amandeep Kaur, an accused in a disproportionate assets case.

The accused was produced before the additional district and sessions judge Surinder Pal Kaur through video conferencing.

The case will be heard next on September 16.

Kaur was arrested with 17.7 gm of heroin from Badal Road in Bathinda city on April 2 while driving in a black SUV. Later, she was arrested by the VB on May 26 for allegedly amassing wealth beyond her known sources of income.

According to VB officials, details of her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinised, along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records, reads the statement.

Earlier, the VB stated that the probe so far has revealed that Amandeep had a total income of 1.08 crore during the check period while her expenditure stood at 1.39 crore, which is 31 lakh more than her known sources of income.

A spokesperson had also added that based on these findings, the VB registered a case under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Bathinda range.

