Punjab: VB nabs ASI, constable for accepting 50,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as ASI Rajwinder Singh and constable Baltej Singh, both posted at Sultanpur Lodhi police station. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range (HT File)

A VB spokesperson said the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by an NRI woman—currently residing in Mumbai and originally from the United Kingdom—via the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

According to the complaint, the ASI had demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant’s NRI friend at the time of his arrest in a police case, in exchange for assistance in securing bail from the court.

“To obtain the bribe amount, the accused even allowed the detainee to withdraw cash from an ATM. Later, the police official also demanded ₹5,000 more from the complainant for helping in court proceedings, which she recorded and submitted as part of the complaint,” the spokesperson said.

The VB stated that the allegations were found to be true during the verification process.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.