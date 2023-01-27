Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker calls meeting to discuss promotion of Punjabi language

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker calls meeting to discuss promotion of Punjabi language

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday invited cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains and 22 other MLAs of ruling Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties in connection with the International Mother Language Day to be celebrated on February 21.

In the meeting, discussions will take place on popularising Punjabi language. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday invited cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains and 22 other MLAs of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other political parties - Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal , Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for a meeting on February 7, in connection with the International Mother Language Day to be celebrated on February 21.

In the meeting, discussions will take place on popularising Punjabi language and also making the courts of law to conduct day to day work in Punjabi.

In the meeting, at least 17 officers of the state government including home, higher education, legal affairs, vice-chancellors of Punjabi University, Patiala and Guru Nanak Dev University and chairperson school education board will take part.

Experts and scholars working in the in the field of Punjabi language such as poet Surjit Patar have also been invited for the discussion. The meeting, according to an officer of Vidhan Sabha, will discuss challenges the Punjabi language is facing and would also work on the solutions for expanding usage of the language.

