Punjab vigilance bureau arrests de-addiction centre owner

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly committing illegal activities at the 22 de-addiction centres being run by him in different parts of the state. The arrested accused has been identified as Amit Bansal, a resident of Chandigarh. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the bureau said that Bansal is running 22 de-addiction centers across Punjab where some tablets are used for the treatment of addict patients.

“In this case Rooppreet Kaur, a drug inspector, Ludhiana, has also been booked. She will be arrested soon,” the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau, flying squad-1, Mohali.

“During interrogation, it has come to fore that these tablets were misused in the drug de-addiction centers run and owned by the accused and were sold in the market to other persons (addicts) which were not on the rolls of these rehabilitation centers,” the spokesperson said.

“Earlier, a case was registered in Mohali against some employees of Bansal at the de-addiction centre in Ludhiana,” the spokesperson added. “Around 23,000 tablets and drug money amounting to ₹90,000 were recovered from these employees. On the same day, a special task force (STF) team had inspected the de-addiction centre in Ludhiana in the presence of drug inspector Kaur and found a shortage of 4,610 tablets.”

The spokesperson said that following the inspection, a report was prepared and signed by the inspecting team.

“However, drug inspector Kaur submitted a separate report to the director of health and family welfare, Punjab, citing a shortage of only 4,000 tablets instead of the actual 4,610 tablets. This discrepancy, allegedly in connivance with Bansal, aimed to shield him from legal action over the missing 610 tablets, indicating clear misconduct and corruption on her part,” the spokesperson added.