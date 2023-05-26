Two Mohali cops held for accepting 25,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), Baljinder Singh Mand, in-charge of Phase 6 police post, and Kuldeep Singh, posted in the same police post, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. A VB spokesperson said the two Mohali cops were arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana. (Getty images)

A VB spokesperson said the duo was arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana. Kumar had submitted that his friend Paras was arrested by ASI Mand in a liquor peddling case, and the two ASIs had already taken ₹45,000 to help and facilitate the bail of Paras, who was set to get married in a few days.

The complainant alleged that the cops were demanding ₹50,000 more for not implicating Paras’s friend Harmit Singh in the same case.

The spokesperson said a VB team laid a trap and caught Mand red-handed while accepting ₹25,000 from Kumar in the presence of two official witnesses. Later, his accomplice, Kuldeep Singh, was also arrested. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Flying Squad-1, Mohali.