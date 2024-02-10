 Punjab Vigilance Bureau books five contractors for fraud in transportation of foodgrains in Muktsar - Hindustan Times
Punjab Vigilance Bureau books five contractors for fraud in transportation of foodgrains in Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a criminal case against five contractors after finding fraud in the allotment of tenders for transportation of foodgrains in various grain markets of Muktsar district.

A VB spokesperson said the case has been registered against contractors Prem Chand, Vishu Mittal, Yogesh Gupta, Rajiv Kumar and transport firm owner Ramandeep Singh under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station economic offences wing Ludhiana range. During the investigations, it was found that during the year 2019-20, the accused in connivance with each other had obtained tenders fraudulently for foodgrains transportation in connivance with the officers/officials of department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, the VB spokesperson said. The probe revealed that the accused had submitted forged lists of vehicles pickup vans, motorcycles, scooters etc for getting tenders which were not suitable for transporting foodgrains.

He said that during the probe, it was found that government money had been embezzled by these accused on the basis of fake gate passes. The department had passed the bills based on the forged gate passes and released the money to the contractors causing a loss to the state exchequer. Further investigation is under progress.

