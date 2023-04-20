DA case: Vigilance interrogates Congress ex-MLA Vaid again

For the fourth time in a span of one month, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday interrogated ex-IAS officer and former Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid during an ongoing inquiry in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. For the fourth time in a span of one month, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday interrogated ex-IAS officer and former Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid during an ongoing inquiry in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. (Representational image)

Ludhiana vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu confirmed that Vaid was questioned regarding his properties and has been asked to appear again on April 26 with the required documents.

Last month on March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau had evaluated Vaid’s properties in Ludhiana. The Ludhiana police also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.