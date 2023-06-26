Verify ownership of over 2K properties of Pearls Group, Punjab vigilance tells admn

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has asked all deputy commissioners in the state to verify the entries made in the land records pertaining to 2,239 properties in the state identified by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as properties recorded in the name of Pearl agro-tech limited (PACL), its directors, promoters, agents, employees, and associate companies. The ownership details of these properties have also been included in the list shared by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The directions by the VB were issued on June 15 and were made public now. The VB also asked the government to appoint a secretary officer as a nodal officer to obtain monthly reports from deputy commissioners for ensuring and monitoring the compliance of the Supreme Court order to protect the interest of farmers.

In a communication, the vigilance bureau has written to the financial commissioner revenue (FCR) for immediate action that all deeds, documents of sale, transfer executed and registered be rendered null and void.

“While registering any sale and transfer deed in the state, the registering authority after due verification of the relevant land records shall certify that PACL and Pearl green forest limited or its directors, promoters or associate companies do not own or have any interest in the land being alienated through the deed,” the communiqué said.

If the properties have not been alienated, but are under unauthorised possession, the DCs have been asked to remove encroachments. The VB has also told the revenue department that a notice to general public be issued, by displaying boards, that the land belongs to PACL or PGF and should not be encroached, while referring to the orders of the Supreme Court in July, 2016. The communication adds that the DCs may take permission of Lodha Committee and prepare a road map for putting the properties of PACL and PGF on sale for returning the proceeds to the investors. Last month the matter was shifted to the vigilance bureau. The communication by the VB has also asked the intelligence wing to collect the information about any unidentified property of PACL and PGF.

The VB says the lists of 31 alienated properties of PACL and PGF Ltd in Punjab have been shared with SSPs of Vigilance Bureau for scrutinising the transactions in every case to identify roles of public servants.

