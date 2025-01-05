Punjab: Warring urges Akal Takht to confer ‘Panth Rattan’ on Manmohan Singh

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has appealed to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to confer the prestigious ‘Panth Rattan’ title on former prime minister Manmohan Singh in recognition of his contributions to the nation and the Sikh community. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. (HT File)

In his letter, Warring highlighted Manmohan Singh as a leader who brought global recognition to India while remaining deeply rooted in the principles of Sikhism. “Manmohan Singh has not only made exceptional contributions to the economic growth of India but has also upheld the values of simplicity and righteousness, embodying the true spirit of Sikhism,” Warring wrote.

Warring also underscored Singh’s significant role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots aftermath, pointing out that the former prime minister had publicly apologised in the Parliament for the tragic events. Singh’s acknowledgment of the pain endured by the Sikh community and his efforts towards compensation and rehabilitation for the victims exemplified his commitment to justice and reconciliation, Warring stated.

Warring drew attention to Singh’s various initiatives that directly benefited Punjab and its people. “During his tenure as the prime minister, Singh implemented a landmark agricultural loan waiver of ₹60,000 crore, which provided essential relief to farmers in Punjab. The agricultural community, which holds a central place in Sikh heritage, greatly benefited from this move,” he said.

Singh’s contributions to the Sikh community included facilitating the repair and maintenance of historical gurdwaras, such as the Sri Harmandir Sahib, and supporting the 400th anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. His government also allocated funds for Sikh religious and cultural milestones.

A significant achievement during Singh’s tenure was the strengthening of cross-border access for Sikh pilgrims. He worked to improve infrastructure and facilitated better connectivity to sacred sites like Sri Nankana Sahib and Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, making it easier for devotees to undertake their spiritual journeys.

Warring also highlighted Singh’s commitment to Punjab’s development, especially in rural areas. “His government allocated substantial funds for improving rural infrastructure and living conditions across the state,” he said.