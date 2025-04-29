Punjab: Will introduce AI-based tech for driving tests, says transport minister

The Punjab government would introduce HAMS technology, an artificial intelligence (AI) based automated driver licence test system, to bring more transparency at driving test tracks, state transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Monday. Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar during a surprise inspection in Phagwara on Monday.

The Harnessing Automobile for Safety (HAMS) technology includes iris scanning, which will ensure that no one is substituting for actual driving test applicants, and this technology is very effective in assessing the driving skills of applicants, he said at the regional transport office in Rupnagar.

Bhullar conducted surprise raids at driving test centres in Phagwara and Jalandhar as well. He said the state government had decided that two additional officers/employees would be deployed at every driving test track across the state in order to keep tabs on the “nexus” between private agents, middlemen and employees.

“An order has already been issued to the state transport commissioner and soon 64 more staff members will be stationed at Punjab’s 32 driving test tracks,” Bhullar said.

On April 7, the vigilance bureau had conducted raids at RTA offices and driving test centres across the state, leading to the arrest of 24 individuals allegedly involved in bribery and malpractices. A total of 16 FIRs were registered and ₹40,900 was seized from middlemen who were “extorting money” from applicants.

Bhullar said stringent directions were issued to all RTOs and RTAs to ensure that such malpractices must be stopped. On April 25, the state government suspended state vigilance bureau (VB) chief SPS Parmar, VB assistant inspector general, SAS Nagar, Swarandeep Singh, and senior superintendent of police, VB, Jalandhar, Harpreet Singh for allegedly not taking action against those involved in the “scam”.

Over the increasing pendency related to issuance of registration of driving licences and vehicle registration certificates, Bhullar said the government has already initiated the process to blacklist the private vendor — Smart Chip Private Limited — for leaving the printing process midway last year. (With PTI inputs)