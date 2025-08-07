Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Punjab women’s panel seeks action against singers Karan Aujla, Honey Singh

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 02:43 pm IST

State women’s commission chief writes to Punjab DGP, citing objectionable lyrics in songs, ‘Millionaire’ and ‘MM Gabru’, seeks police report by August 11.

The Punjab State Women’s Commission has formally lodged a complaint against Punjabi singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla over the objectionable lyrics in their songs, ‘Millionaire’and ‘MM Gabru’ that are trending on social media.

The Punjab State Women’s Commission has lodged a complaint against Punjabi singers Yo Yo Honey Singh (left) and Karan Aujla over the objectionable lyrics in their songs. (File photo)
Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill wrote two letters to Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, demanding an investigation into the two songs that demean women’s dignity.

The commission has asked the DGP to depute a Punjab Police officer based in Chandigarh to investigate the case and sought a report on the police action taken against the two singers by 11am on August 11.

Gill said: “Those who use such language can’t be tolerated. These songs will be banned. Singers are the voice of society. On one hand they say they love their mother and on the other hand they use such abusive language for mothers in their songs.”

The commission’s intervention signals the growing concern over controversial lyrics in Punjabi music for their vulgar and violent content.

