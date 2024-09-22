Punjab: Young farmers team up to stop farm fires

Ahead of the upcoming paddy harvesting season, a group of 20 young farmers from Patto village and surrounding areas in Moga district have taken a pledge to ensure no stubble burning in their fields, covering an impressive 250 acres of land, besides persuading others to do so. Moga deputy commissioner has hailed the move of Patto residents. (HT File)

Farmer Satnam Singh, 34, one of the pioneers of this initiative, shared that he and his friends have been promoting this practice since 2016. “We made a conscious decision to stop burning stubble and instead adopt sustainable agricultural practices,” he explained. “By doing so, we’ve not only reduced our costs but also increased our yields.”

The group’s approach involves incorporating crop residue into the soil using machinery provided by the Punjab government to manage stubble, planting potatoes within three to four days of harvesting paddy, reducing soil preparation time and minimising fertiliser usage while relying on organic matter.

By not burning stubble, they claim to have saved around ₹3,000 per acre on fertilisers and get an additional 10 quintals of potato yield per acre. They utilise machinery provided by the state government and urge others to adopt this eco-friendly approach.

Other farmers of Patto village — Kulbir Singh, Sukhjit Singh and Ram Singh — said they were happy to contribute their bit towards saving environment.

Another farmer, Harnek Singh, from Nihal Singh Wala said these young farmers have become a source of inspiration for other farmers in the area.

Moga deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal visited their fields to appreciate their efforts and encourage others to follow suit. He said “If our youth take the lead, we can achieve remarkable success. I urge all farmers, especially the younger generation, to join this mission to protect our environment and secure our future.”