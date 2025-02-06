Menu Explore
Punjab youth found dead in Bilaspur guest house

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 06, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Upon receiving information, the police launched an investigation into the incident. All possible angles, including murder and drug overdose, are being examined

A 20-year-old man from Punjab was found dead in a guest house in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sharandeep Singh from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. (iStock)
The deceased has been identified as Sharandeep Singh from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He had been staying at the guest house with another person for the past two days. Upon receiving information, the police launched an investigation into the incident. All possible angles, including murder and drug overdose, are being examined.

Bilaspur superintendent of police Sandeep Dhawal, while speaking to the media, said that the Ghuwarwin police station received information from the guest house on Wednesday about the death of one of the two individuals staying there. “Following this, the police and forensic team arrived at the scene to investigate. The other person was not present at the location; however, he has been identified,” he said.

Police officials added that while they are not ruling out the possibility of a drug overdose as the cause of death, confirmation will come only after the post-mortem examination report.

Additionally, police officials also outlined that the guest house’s CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional, and those responsible will be questioned regarding this matter.

