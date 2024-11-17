Menu Explore
Punjab: Youth killed over land dispute in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 17, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Deceased Mandeep Singh of Hamad Hithad, was at his maternal grandfather’s village (Sudh Singh Wala) when he had an argument with his cousin Harpreet Singh over their grandfather’s property. Mandeep was shot dead.

A 26-year-old person died in a clash over land dispute in a village of Ferozepur district late Saturday evening, the police said.

Accused Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sudh Singh Wala village in Ferozepur, is said to be at large.

Deceased Mandeep Singh, a resident of Hamad Hithad, was at his maternal grandfather’s village (Sudh Singh Wala), which falls under the Mallanwala police station, when an argument broke out between him and his cousin Harpreet Singh over their grandfather’s property.

According to information, Mandeep pointed a rifle at Harpreet following which the latter fired multiple gunshots at Mandeep, leaving him critically injured. Mandeep succumbed when he was being taken to a private hospital in Ferozepur.

Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said Harpreet fled the scene after the shooting incident. “A case is being registered. A probe is underway,” he added.

