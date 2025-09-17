Punjab youths sent to Russia on student visas end up in warzone

Two youths hailing from Ludhiana and Moga went to Russia on student visas but they ended up being “recruited” in the army there and were pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, their families have alleged. A video grab of the Indians in Russian army

The parents of 21-year-old Samarjeet Singh of Ludhiana, while appealing to the central government to help trace him, said videos of Samarjeet, showing him and other men from different states in the Russian army uniform, appeared online recently in which they urged Indian authorities to save them, claiming they were forced into it.

“He left for Russia in July, full of dreams for a better future. We never thought he would be forced into a war he has nothing to do with. His life is in danger,” his father Charanjit Singh said.

Samarjeet had completed his Class 12 in the medical stream. “We took a loan of ₹10 lakh and mortgaged our land to send him abroad through a local agent in Ludhiana,” Charanjit explained. “He was supposed to study and work part-time in the construction sector.”

Just 15 days before losing contact, Samarjeet told his family he was being taken for training to work as an assistant to a doctor in the Russian army. “Sensing something was wrong, I asked him to focus only on his studies or come back home if things seemed suspicious. Now, we can’t even reach him,” said Charanjit while adding that the family wrote to the district administration as well as the central government for help.

In Moga, the family of Buta Singh from Chak Kanian Kalan village claims that he, with others, has been “deceitfully” pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Singh’s sister Karamjit Kaur said over phone that her brother went to Russia in October 2024 through a travel agent to pursue a language course. She said the agent had also said he could do part-time jobs in Russia to earn some money.

The family had sold a piece of land to facilitate his immigration, Kaur said. She said the family came to know about his plight after some videos went viral on social media.

In the video, Buta Singh and some other men are purportedly heard saying that they had gone to Moscow on student visas and were promised some other jobs later on. But then they found themselves trapped and “recruited” into the Russian army. “We appeal to the BJP government that we should be taken out from here and our lives are in grave danger,” another man says in the video.

Kaur said the last communication from her brother was through a voice message on WhatsApp on September 11. Singh’s father is a daily wager and mother tends to livestock to support the family. Kaur said the family wrote to the Centre recently, seeking help to ensure Singh’s safe return.

The ministry of external affairs recently warned the Indian citizens not to fall for fake job offers in Russia. The government says it is working with Russian authorities to rescue these young men. (With PTI inputs)