Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Yudh Nashian Virudh: 102 peddlers arrested, 105kg poppy husk and heroin seized

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2025 06:50 AM IST

As part of the de-addiction drive, 55 individuals were convinced to undergo rehabilitation and treatment on Monday

As part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” initiative to combat the drug menace in Punjab, the state police on Monday arrested 102 drug smugglers and recovered 688 grams of heroin, 105 kg of poppy husk, 2,164 intoxicant pills, and 26,910 in drug money from their possession.

A total of 17,749 peddlers have been arrested during the ongoing anti-drug drive. (HT File)
A total of 17,749 peddlers have been arrested during the ongoing anti-drug drive. (HT File)

Monday’s operation marked 107th day of the anti-drug drive, during which a total of 17,749 drug smugglers have been arrested.

The statewide crackdown, conducted under the supervision of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, involved over 200 police teams and 1,400 police personnel. Police raided 479 locations and checked 504 suspicious individuals, leading to registration of 76 FIRs. The operation is being carried out in all 28 police districts in Punjab.

Special DGP law and order Arpit Shukla said that the state government is executing a three-pronged strategy—enforcement, de-addiction and prevention—to eradicate drugs. As part of the de-addiction drive, 55 individuals were convinced to undergo rehabilitation and treatment on Monday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Yudh Nashian Virudh: 102 peddlers arrested, 105kg poppy husk and heroin seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On