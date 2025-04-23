Punjab: Yudh Nashian Virudh: 76 peddlers arrested, 3.5kg heroin seized

As many as 76 drug smugglers were arrested on Day 53 of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign on Tuesday, police officials said. Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that as many as 374 suspicious persons during the day-long operation on Tuesday. (HT File)

During the operations, 3.5kg of heroin, 1kg of opium and ₹1.09 lakh drug money were seized from the possession of the arrested accused. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 7,036, officials said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 150 police teams, comprising over 1,000 police personnel, under the supervision of 75 gazetted officers, conducted raids at as many as 345 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 49 first information reports (FIRs).

“Police teams have also checked as many as 374 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has also carried out search operations at different jails in six districts— Commissionerate Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar Rural, Kapurthala and Rupanagar— to check for any illegal activities. “Our police teams have thoroughly searched every nook and corner including barracks, kitchen and toilets in the jail complex,” Shukla added.

De-addiction centres to be set up in 10 jails: minister

Chandigarh Minister for social security, women and child development Dr Baljit Kaur said that the state government will release ₹10 crore funds for the awareness campaign under ‘War Against Drugs.’

Kaur during a meeting here with senior officers from the departments of sports and youth services, home affairs and justice, special director general of police, anti-narcotics task force, health and family welfare, employment generation, skill development and training, information and public relations, school education, higher education and languages, as well as administrative officers from all districts.

The minister highlighted that awareness programmes and seminars should be organised in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs. She announced that ₹10 lakh will be allocated to each district for anti-drug initiatives. Additionally, ₹2.01 crore will be provided for establishing de-addiction centres in ten jails located in Patiala, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Bathinda, and Goindwal Sahib.