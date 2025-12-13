Punjab Zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls: Gangster-turned-politician detained, HC orders release hours later

Hours after Ferozepur rural police detained gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon and his two associates on Thursday evening as a precautionary step ahead of the December 14 rural elections, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday ordered his release upon furnishing bail bonds. Gurpreet Singh Sekhon

The directions came after Sekhon’s mother Kulbir Singh Sekhon filed a plea, alleging illegal confinement by the station house officer (SHO) of the Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur.

The high court bench of justice Sanjay Vashisth directed the deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate, Ferozepur, to ensure that he was released from custody forthwith, “otherwise it would amount to violation of the fundamental rights, warranting strict action against the wrongdoer”.

Sekhon was taken into custody late Thursday night, with the Ferozepur police calling it a “preventive measure”.

Police had also tightened vigilance as members of Sekhon’s family are contesting the Zila Parishad elections from the Bazidpur and Ferozeshah zones.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that there was a political rivalry between village sarpanch Mandeep Singh and the family members of the petitioner.

“The sarpanch belongs to the ruling party, and is using his position and political influence against the petitioner’s family,” the mother submitted, adding that her son was not allowed to submit bail bonds in Ferozepur due to which an adverse order got passed by the SDM and he was taken into custody.

Earlier on Friday, DSP (Rural) Karan Sharma said Sekhon was arrested following intelligence inputs warning of a possible attempt to disrupt the electoral atmosphere.

He added that although the current detention was election-related, Sekhon had a past record linked to criminal cases and gangster networks. The action was taken under Sections 107/151 CrPC, now replaced by 126/170 of the BNSS.

Following the arrest, Sekhon’s supporters on Friday staged a protest on the Ferozepur-Moga highway, bringing traffic to a halt for nearly an hour.

Defending Sekhon, supporter Darshan Singh Sidhu claimed, “Sekhon has transformed and wants to serve the people of the region, but his political rivals are feeling insecure and are using every tactic to stop him.”

Meanwhile, former MLA Joginder Singh Jindu (SAD) urged party workers to remain calm and united. “There is no need to fear or feel intimidated. Perform your responsibilities sincerely on polling day, December 14,” he said.