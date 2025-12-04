Punjab zila parishad polls: SAD accuses Patiala police of irregularities

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday accused Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma and other district police officers of orchestrating a conspiracy to deter opposition candidates from filing nomination papers for the December 14 zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted the alleged conference call audio clip on social media on Thursday stating the Patiala SSP is heard issuing instructions to stop SAD candidates at their houses or en route to the nomination centres. (HT file photo)

The SAD has already filed a complaint with the state election commission, alleging that a leaked audio clip reveals that the senior officers are planning to deter opposition candidates in connivance with ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Thursday is the last day of the nomination process that began on December 1 followed by scrutiny on December 5 and withdrawal of candidature until 3pm on December 6.

When contacted, Patiala deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav, who is also the district election officer, didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages.

Divisional commissioner Vinay Bublani, who is the election observer, said, “The state election commission is already looking into the issue. So far, there are no irregularities. We have taken proactive steps for free and fair elections.”

An estimated 1.36 crore voters are eligible to participate in the elections, the results of which will be declared on December 17.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted the alleged conference call audio clip on social media stating that the SSP is heard issuing instructions to stop candidates at their houses, villages, or en route to the nomination centres, rather than at the centres.

The nomination is being conducted between 11am and 3pm.

The SAD leader said that DSPs could be heard acknowledging the SSP’s orders. The opposition party alleged that were taking directions from politicians, with an officer claiming that AAP leader Ranjodh Hadana is “satisfied” with his work.

Terming it “a murder of democracy”, the SAD leader urged the Election Commission to suspend the officers involved and initiate a probe. The party, he said, was prepared to submit recordings, transcripts and witness accounts as evidence.

The police, however, rejected the allegations. SSP Sharma said in a statement that the video and audio being shared online were “fake AI-generated content” created “with malicious intent to mislead the public and disturb law and order”. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible and appealed to the citizens not to believe disinformation. “We remain committed to ensuring free and fair elections,” he said.

Badal maintained that the recording had exposed the misuse of the police force to secure electoral advantage for the ruling party. He alleged that district administration officers were acting as “an instrument of political coercion” against opposition candidates.