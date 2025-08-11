Punjab:Burlton Park in Jalandhar revamp hits roadblock over tree felling

The much-hyped Burlton Park sports hub project hit a roadblock after the auction related to cutting down fully grown trees was deferred twice following strong objections from environmentalists. Burlton Park sports hub project has remained in limbo for 17 years, is now estimated to cost ₹ 77.77 crore. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the project on June 11, this year.

The project, which has remained in limbo for 17 years, is now estimated to cost ₹77.77 crore.

As per the detailed project report, the Jalandhar municipal corporation had planned to cut 50 trees to clear the land for the construction of the new stadium. However, the corporation’s plans irked the environmentalist organisations, which decided to move the Punjab and Haryana high court against the local body.

Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir said the corporation had discussed the environmental concerns involving the project and decided to come up with an alternative to tree felling.

“We have come up with an alternative. The corporation will shift these fully grown trees to another suitable location within the Burlton Park. We have been identifying the places for relocation of the trees so that they don’t come in the way of the construction of the new stadium,” Dhir said.

He added that the issue will be resolved after a detailed discussion.

“We have ensured that nearly 300 more mature trees will be planted to ensure quick growth,” he said.

The sports hub, which is to come up on 60 acres, will include outdoor sports facilities such as a cricket stadium, an astroturf hockey ground and a seven-a-side football ground (natural grass), each with separate pavilion areas. It will also have indoor sports facilities for multiple disciplines, including yoga, skating, cycling and jogging.

Stalled since 2008

The project was first floated by the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine in 2008. In 2016, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs announced that Jalandhar would be developed as a Smart City, with the sports hub set to be one of the key projects.

In 2022, just before the state assembly elections, the then Congress government had awarded the project’s tender to a Chandigarh-based firm, with a completion deadline of 12 months. But only the construction of the boundary wall was done. A sum of ₹1.13 crore was also released to the company, after which the MC terminated the tender.

Dhir said after much deliberation, the municipal corporation has re-allotted the tenders to the same company, which was assigned the project earlier, for the construction of the sports hub.

“In the past few months, multiple meetings were held with contractors, who were assured that all the required logistics would be provided for the completion of the project,” said Dhir.

It may be mentioned that CM Mann announced that Burlton Park will be renamed after a legendary Punjabi athlete, shedding its colonial legacy.