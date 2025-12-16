Search
Punjab:CBI court convicts four in 1.35 cr LIC scam

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 08:28 am IST

Special CBI Judge Baljinder Singh Sra pronounced the verdict in the case titled CBI vs Gagandeep Narang and others

A special CBI court on Monday convicted four persons in a long-pending LIC fraud case involving a loss of 1.35 crore to the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The case was investigated by the CBI’s anti-corruption branch, Chandigarh, and prosecuted by Anmol Narang (Representational Image)
Special CBI Judge Baljinder Singh Sra pronounced the verdict in the case titled CBI vs Gagandeep Narang and others. The case was investigated by the CBI’s anti-corruption branch, Chandigarh, and prosecuted by Anmol Narang.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities committed between July 1997 and August 2006 at LIC Unit-II, Ludhiana. According to the prosecution, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused wrongful loss to LIC by manipulating records and processing fraudulent transactions.

After completing the probe, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Narang, then an assistant at LIC Unit-II; Suresh Kumar Lohan, then senior branch manager at the LIC divisional office in Karnal; and others. The court framed charges under various provisions of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Information Technology Act.

The court convicted Narang under multiple sections and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment with a fine of 5,000 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was also awarded six months’ imprisonment with a fine of 2,500 under Section 120-B IPC; one year with a fine of 5,000 under Section 420 IPC; two years’ imprisonment with fines of 2,500 each under Sections 467 and 468 IPC; and one year with a fine of 2,500 under Section 471 IPC.

Suresh Kumar Lohan was convicted under Section 120-B IPC and sentenced to one year’s imprisonment with a fine of 20,000. The court also convicted Chandi Ram and Rajpal Singh under the same section and sentenced each to six months’ imprisonment with a fine of 5,000.

The court acquitted the remaining accused, Buta Ram Narang and Kamla Devi, of all charges.

