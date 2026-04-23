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    Punjab: Five injured in Abohar generator explosion

    The blast occurred around 10pm at a sugarcane juice shop owned by Deepak Chugh when a spark in the shop’s generator triggered a failure in its piston system

    Published on: Apr 23, 2026 3:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ferozepur
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    A powerful explosion caused by a mechanical failure left five people injured and damaged multiple properties in the Patel Park area of Abohar town of Fazilka district on Tuesday night.

    The injured include shop owner Chugh, his sister Pooja, and their mother Neelam, along with a local dhaba operator and a woman customer. (HT)
    The injured include shop owner Chugh, his sister Pooja, and their mother Neelam, along with a local dhaba operator and a woman customer. (HT)

    The blast occurred around 10pm at a sugarcane juice shop owned by Deepak Chugh when a spark in the shop’s generator triggered a failure in its piston system. The resulting force shattered the shop located near Vij Hall and caused structural damage to four adjoining commercial units and a nearby house.

    The injured include shop owner Chugh, his sister Pooja, and their mother Neelam, along with a local dhaba operator and a woman customer. All five victims were rushed to the Government Hospital, where Pooja Chugh was later referred to a specialty facility for advanced treatment.

    The intensity of the blast triggered panic in the locality, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade.

    Officials said that larger tragedy was averted as emergency responders removed several LPG cylinders stored near the generator before they could be impacted.

    Senior superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh inspected the site on Wednesday morning and ruled out the presence of explosives or firecrackers, confirming that the investigation points solely to a generator piston failure following an electrical spark.

    Caption: A police team inspecting the site of the generator blast in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Wednesday. HT Photo

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Five Injured In Abohar Generator Explosion
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Five Injured In Abohar Generator Explosion
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