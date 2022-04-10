Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana

Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday.

Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. It highlights the magnificent demonstration of live martial art skills performed by the Nihangs during the festival, held on the pious land of Sri Anandpur Sahib, with Gurbani hymns emanating from the holy places all over Sri Anandpur Sahib. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.

Surjit Patar, while releasing the online film, appreciated the efforts of Sandhu for making this film for the people of Punjab which will be of immense interest for the younger generation, as the film beautifully portrays the colossal traditional festival.