Punjabi University to research, document farmers’ protest

: The Punjabi university here has decided to research and document the over a year-long farmers’ protest at New Delhi’s borders against the three contentious farm laws.

Lakhs of farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha , a consortium of farmers’ unions from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, ended their over a year-long protest Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu bordering Delhi over the three farm laws on December 9 last year after the Union government repealed them.

University vice-chancellor Prof Arvind said the farmers’ protest is one of the historical events, therefore, the varsity has decided to carry out research and document it in detail.

“For this, we have roped in varsity’s departments of history and Punjab historical studies and economics. Moreover, the experts on issues concerning farmers will also contribute in carrying research,” Prof Arvind said.

Daljit Singh, head of history and Punjab historical studies, said the oral history cell of the department will carry detailed interviews of leaders of farmers’ unions and others who actively participated in the struggle.

“The interviews of intellectuals and those whose supported this historical event sitting at the back will also be held before shaping and publishing the whole research work into a book,” he said.

Daljit said that various aspects will be studied in the research, including how this whole protest unfolded and future prospects for the farmers after fighting against these acts in a democratic manner.

“The economics department will look into the economics viewpoint of the whole protest,” he said.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union, said this historic movement in farmers’ struggle for their rights requires to be documented and thoroughly researched.

“We hope that the varsity should cover all aspects including how farmers, despite feeding the whole nation, are deprived of their genuine rights. The aftermaths of the protest including failure of the Centre in fulfilling main demand of minimum support price must be part of the research work,” he said.

