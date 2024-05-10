Punjab-origin robbery suspect behind deadly crash in Canada, reveals report

A 21-year-old robbery suspect, identified as Gagandeep Singh, who was killed in a head-on crash in Canada that also claimed the lives of an Indian couple and their three-month-old grandson, was facing charges for two other liquor store robberies, according to media reports. The crash killed Manivannan Srinivasapillai, 60, Mahalakshmi Ananthakrishnan, 55, from Chennai and their three-month-old grandson, Aditya Vivaan. The boy’s parents - Gokulnath Manivannan and Ashwitha Jawahar - survived the crash.

The crash killed Manivannan Srinivasapillai, 60, Mahalakshmi Ananthakrishnan, 55, from Chennai and their three-month-old grandson, Aditya Vivaan. The boy’s parents - Gokulnath Manivannan and Ashwitha Jawahar - survived the crash.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The collision took place on April 29 after a police chase that began with the alleged liquor store robbery in Bowmanville, Ontario, in the regional municipality of Clarington. Police pursued the suspect as he drove the wrong way on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto.

Gagandeep Singh was behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck that slammed into a semi-trailer truck on the highway. Singh was pronounced dead at the scene, The Toronto Star newspaper reported.

Gagandeep was facing three charges of theft under 5,000 Canadian dollars and one charge of robbery related to an alleged stealing spree between January 15 and February 27. The charges, according to court documents, included using violence against one man at an Oakville LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario).

The passenger in the van, Manpreet Gill, 38, remains in hospital and has not been charged in relation to the crash, according to the lawyer who represented him when he faced previous charges.

According to the release order signed by a Hamilton justice of the peace on Singh’s previous charges, he was to remain with a named surety, who pledged 2,000 dollars to secure his release and was ordered not to go to any LCBO or Home Depots in the province. He had been scheduled to appear in court again on May 14.

Singh’s criminal history has led to an outcry from some, including federal Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre, who say a stronger bail system could have prevented the deaths. But those who argue bail in court say the releases appear to have been reasonable, given what was known at the time.

Toronto criminal defence lawyer Daniel Brown said despite the tragic outcome of the crash, it’s not surprising Singh was released on bail for “relatively minor” offences before the fatal collision. All those charges were outstanding at the time of his death.

India has long been accusing Canada of welcoming and harbouring criminals. Meanwhile, a funeral was held on Wednesday for the baby boy.