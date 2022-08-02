Punjab’s Arav Dagar shoots twin golds at All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship
Punjab shooter Arav Singh Dagar bagged two medals in the recently-conducted All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, New Delhi. The youngster bagged a team gold in the men’s clay pigeon trap, along with a silver in the individual event.
Speaking about his experience, Arav said, “It was unfortunate to finish second in the individual event. But the overall experience was great.”
The 20-year-old was a part of the three-member team that won gold in the junior men’s clay pigeon trap shooting team event. He shot 114, while Tavrez Sandhu shot 108 and Zubaer Sira shot a score of 105 to take the team win with 327 points.
Arav finished second in the individual event with 114 points to take the silver. The Panchkula-based shooter trains at the New Moti Bagh Club in Patiala under coach Vishavdev Sandhu. He has represented Punjab in various State and national shooting tournaments and will next head to Jaipur to compete in the trials for the Junior World Cup.
Armed youths attack group of women in Dadumajra, booked
Police registered a case against a group of youths for allegedly misbehaving and attacking a group of women celebrating Teej in Green Park in Dadumajra colony (DMC) on Sunday. The complainant, a 48-year-old resident of DMC, who runs a non-governmental organisation (NGO) said a group of around 14 accused, including Nikhil, Multani, Kalum Golam, Manish Kartik, Sarwal, Golu approached them in a park while they were celebrating Teej at around 6 pm armed with sticks and rods. The group allegedly misbehaved with the complainant and members of her NGO before attacking them. Police registered a case at the Maloya police station.
Farmers trained under Project Turmeric
Amid an increasing demand of organic products worldwide, the Project Turmeric was launched under the guidance of horticulture director general Dr Arjun Singh Saini and additional director general Dr Ranbir Singh.In order to ensure uniformity and standardisation of produce, a training workshop was organised at gram sachivalaya, Bhoj Jabiyal in Morni, wherein farmers were informed about turmeric cultivation, crop management, its processing and marketing. They were also made aware about seed varieties, natural farming and seed village. More than 100 farmers from all the food processing officers (FPO) participated in the workshop. FPOs, with more than 500 farmers, will be setting up small-scale processing units at Morni to produce turmeric powder in a streamlined manner. The processing will be done as per the industrial standards to maintain the nutritional value of turmeric and will be facilitated under the Crop Cluster Development Program (CCDP).
PGIMER kicks off diamond jubilee celebrations
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) kicked off its diamond jubilee celebrations, while a series of events have been planned to be celebrated on the last Saturdays of each month until December. On July 30, the institute’s Bhargava auditorium bore witness to the first season of the jubilee celebrations at PGIMER. Events were hosted by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), in collaboration with the several associations, which represent the nursing, basic sciences and the allied sciences under the guidance of director Dr Vivek Lal.
Varsha Ritu Sandhya on Aug 8
Padma Shri awardee classical vocalist Madhup Mudgal will perform at the classical music event, Varsha Ritu Sangeet Sandhya, being organised by Indian National Theatre on August 8. The program will be organised in collaboration with Durga Dass Foundation in the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. Indian National Theatre president Anil Nehru and honorary secretary Vinita Gupta said the event will commence at 6.30 pm.
Dogs killed by poisoning, case registered
Police have registered a case against an unknown person for killing five puppies by poisoning in Zirakpur on Monday. Station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh Brar said a complaint was filed by a resident about the killings of the month-old puppies. After investigations, it was found that the puppies had been poisoned.
Tennis: Akshat, Anirudh enter pre-quarters
Chandigarh
Top seed Akshat Dhull and second seed Anirudh Sangra won their respective boys’ U-18 singles matches to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Monday. Aniruddh double bageled Aaryaan Agarwal , while Dhull beat qualifier Ashwajit 6-1, 6-2.
Kenya to host T-20 league
Chandigarh
Taking a cue from global T20 leagues, Cricket Kenya has conceptualised its own tournament and will host the inaugural event in the UAE in the coming months, Manoj Patel, who was recently appointed the chairperson of Cricket Kenya, informed. While in the city, he said, “We will be hosting the first edition in the UAE as our stadium in Nairobi is getting spruced up for hosting such an international event. The league will be open to the players from India. A selection camp will be held in Mumbai on August 20 and 21.
MUN concludes at Gurkul Global
Chandigarh
The three-day long Gurukul Global School Model United Nations concluded on Monday. The delegates discussed innovative solutions to modern-day problems throughout the committee sessions.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
