Punjab’s Arav Dagar shoots twin golds at All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship

Punjab shooter Arav Singh Dagar bagged two medals in the recently-conducted All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, New Delhi. The youngster bagged a team gold in the men’s clay pigeon trap, along with a silver in the individual event.

Speaking about his experience, Arav said, “It was unfortunate to finish second in the individual event. But the overall experience was great.”

The 20-year-old was a part of the three-member team that won gold in the junior men’s clay pigeon trap shooting team event. He shot 114, while Tavrez Sandhu shot 108 and Zubaer Sira shot a score of 105 to take the team win with 327 points.

Arav finished second in the individual event with 114 points to take the silver. The Panchkula-based shooter trains at the New Moti Bagh Club in Patiala under coach Vishavdev Sandhu. He has represented Punjab in various State and national shooting tournaments and will next head to Jaipur to compete in the trials for the Junior World Cup.

Armed youths attack group of women in Dadumajra, booked

Chandigarh

Police registered a case against a group of youths for allegedly misbehaving and attacking a group of women celebrating Teej in Green Park in Dadumajra colony (DMC) on Sunday. The complainant, a 48-year-old resident of DMC, who runs a non-governmental organisation (NGO) said a group of around 14 accused, including Nikhil, Multani, Kalum Golam, Manish Kartik, Sarwal, Golu approached them in a park while they were celebrating Teej at around 6 pm armed with sticks and rods. The group allegedly misbehaved with the complainant and members of her NGO before attacking them. Police registered a case at the Maloya police station.

Farmers trained under Project Turmeric

Panchkula

Amid an increasing demand of organic products worldwide, the Project Turmeric was launched under the guidance of horticulture director general Dr Arjun Singh Saini and additional director general Dr Ranbir Singh.In order to ensure uniformity and standardisation of produce, a training workshop was organised at gram sachivalaya, Bhoj Jabiyal in Morni, wherein farmers were informed about turmeric cultivation, crop management, its processing and marketing. They were also made aware about seed varieties, natural farming and seed village. More than 100 farmers from all the food processing officers (FPO) participated in the workshop. FPOs, with more than 500 farmers, will be setting up small-scale processing units at Morni to produce turmeric powder in a streamlined manner. The processing will be done as per the industrial standards to maintain the nutritional value of turmeric and will be facilitated under the Crop Cluster Development Program (CCDP).

PGIMER kicks off diamond jubilee celebrations

Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) kicked off its diamond jubilee celebrations, while a series of events have been planned to be celebrated on the last Saturdays of each month until December. On July 30, the institute’s Bhargava auditorium bore witness to the first season of the jubilee celebrations at PGIMER. Events were hosted by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), in collaboration with the several associations, which represent the nursing, basic sciences and the allied sciences under the guidance of director Dr Vivek Lal.

Varsha Ritu Sandhya on Aug 8

Chandigarh

Padma Shri awardee classical vocalist Madhup Mudgal will perform at the classical music event, Varsha Ritu Sangeet Sandhya, being organised by Indian National Theatre on August 8. The program will be organised in collaboration with Durga Dass Foundation in the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. Indian National Theatre president Anil Nehru and honorary secretary Vinita Gupta said the event will commence at 6.30 pm.

Dogs killed by poisoning, case registered

Mohali

Police have registered a case against an unknown person for killing five puppies by poisoning in Zirakpur on Monday. Station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh Brar said a complaint was filed by a resident about the killings of the month-old puppies. After investigations, it was found that the puppies had been poisoned.

PGIMER diamond jubilee celeberations kick off

Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) kicked off its diamond jubilee celebrations, while a series of events have been planned to be celebrated on the last Saturdays of each month until December. On July 30, the institute’s Bhargava auditorium witnessed the first season of the jubilee celebrations. Director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Not only medical excellence, PGIMER is one of the leading institutions in publishing quality medical research.”

Farmers trained under Project Turmeric

Panchkula

Amid an increasing demand of organic products worldwide, the Project Turmeric was launched under the guidance of horticulture director general Dr Arjun Singh Saini and additional director general Dr Ranbir Singh. In order to ensure uniformity and standardisation of produce, a training workshop was organised at gram sachivalaya, Bhoj Jabiyal in Morni, wherein farmers were informed about turmeric cultivation, crop management, its processing and marketing.

Tennis: Akshat, Anirudh enter pre-quarters

Chandigarh

Top seed Akshat Dhull and second seed Anirudh Sangra won their respective boys’ U-18 singles matches to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Monday. Aniruddh double bageled Aaryaan Agarwal , while Dhull beat qualifier Ashwajit 6-1, 6-2.

Kenya to host T-20 league

Chandigarh

Taking a cue from global T20 leagues, Cricket Kenya has conceptualised its own tournament and will host the inaugural event in the UAE in the coming months, Manoj Patel, who was recently appointed the chairperson of Cricket Kenya, informed. While in the city, he said, “We will be hosting the first edition in the UAE as our stadium in Nairobi is getting spruced up for hosting such an international event. The league will be open to the players from India. A selection camp will be held in Mumbai on August 20 and 21.

MUN concludes at Gurkul Global

Chandigarh

The three-day long Gurukul Global School Model United Nations concluded on Monday. The delegates discussed innovative solutions to modern-day problems throughout the committee sessions.