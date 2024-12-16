Punjab’s Bill Liayo Inam Pao scheme: Over 3k rewarded with prizes worth 2 crore

As many as 3,592 winners were awarded prizes worth over ₹2 crore for uploading their purchase bills on the ‘Mera Bill’ app till December 2024, Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday. Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Cheema (HT file)

Cheema said that the scheme launched in September 2023 aims to promote tax compliance and rewards honest taxpayers.

“The scheme has successfully encouraged consumers to upload 1,27,509 bills since its inception. Prizes worth ₹1.59 crore have already been distributed to 2,752 winners,” he added.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme Cheema said the initiative has not only incentivised consumers to participate actively in the tax system but has also played a crucial role in identifying and penalising irregularities. “A fine of over ₹8 crore has been imposed against 749 bills found with discrepancies, showcasing the government’s commitment to ensuring tax compliance and fairness”, said Cheema.