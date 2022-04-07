Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government’s claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable.
The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court’s verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana’s share in its waters.
Responding to a question over rising fuel prices, Khattar said, “Neither the Centre nor the state government has control over the fuel prices. The government had provided relief to the people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel last year and efforts are being made to cut fuel prices by increasing production of green fuel.
The chief minister also said that the state government has taken strict action against the officials found involved in corruption as 71 FIRs have been registered and 615 people are still in jails in the cases of cheating during exams. “Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. There are no lapses in the system, but the government has to ensure that the innocent do not become victims. An apex body against corruption under the chief secretary has been formed and senior officers have been deputed in it. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.
Projects worth ₹317 crore for Kurukshetra
Khattar announced 91 development projects worth ₹317 crore for Kurukshetra district and also inaugurated four projects costing ₹14.30 crore as a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He also announced ₹9.50 crore for the development of Pehowa Sarovar, besides a budget of ₹200 crore for Kurukshetra municipality and panchayats.
The CM said that almost all demands of the people’s representatives from Kurukshetra district have been accepted.
In his address during the programme organised to mark the foundation day of the BJP, Khattar said, “The BJP is the biggest political party of the world as it has maximum number of elected representatives.
“By abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved what Shyama Prasad Mukherjee used to say at the time of Jana Sangh. Even another promise of Ram Temple has been fulfilled as the construction is going on in Ayodhya,” he added.
Out of 17 projects of national highway announced by the government, 11 have been completed and work is going on at a fast pace on the remaining ones, Khattar said.
He also announced that the government will achieve the target of setting up a medical college in every district as four new such institutes have been announced in the budget 2022-23. After the establishment of medical colleges in all districts, there will be 2,900 MBBS seats in the state, he added.
-
Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter's affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.
-
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
-
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
-
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
-
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics