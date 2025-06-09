Punjab’s Covid count touches 35, Ludhiana worst affected

Punjab’s Covid cases have jumped to 35, from 12, in the last seven days, with Ludhiana being the worst hit, as per data from the health department. Of these, nine cases have surfaced in the last 24 hours, health officials said. Poll-bound Ludhiana has reported 23 cases, the highest in the state (Picture only for representational purpose)

Poll-bound Ludhiana has reported 23 cases, the highest in the state. The district has also logged two deaths – a 69-year-old woman who died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research last week and a 39-year-old man who had died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, the week before that.

The remaining cases are in Jalandhar (6), Mohali (4) and Ferozepur (2).

Experts said the surge in political activities ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll, scheduled for June 19, seems to have increased the spread of the virus in the district.

A senior health official, pleading anonymity, said, “All cases reported so far had only mild symptoms so there is no need for people to panic. The two people who died of Covid-19 suffered from comorbidities. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

The official further said they will be releasing a health advisory on Covid-19 in the next 24 hours. “We will be soon advising the elderly and immunocompromised to take precautions for Covid. There will be no directions against mass gatherings as the new Covid variants are very mild,” said the officials.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said cancer patients on chemotherapy, HIV positive patients, renal patients on dialysis and cardiac patients should start taking precautions such as wearing face masks and sanitising their hands. He also advised immunocompromised persons to avoid non-essential travel to crowded places.