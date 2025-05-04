Punjab’s GST mop-up rises 19.77% to record 2,654 cr in April: Cheema

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday announced that the state has registered the highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of ₹2653.77 crore in April this year reflecting a significant 19.77% increase compared to the corresponding period last year, and jump of 30.84% over March 2025. Cheema said that this robust growth underscores the increasing compliance among taxpayers. (HT File)

Cheema said that this robust growth underscores the increasing compliance among taxpayers. He said that the gross GST revenue collection for April 2025 marked an increase of ₹438.07 crore when compared to the gross collection of ₹2215.70 crore recorded in April 2024, and a substantial increase of ₹625.63 crore over the gross GST collection of ₹2028.14 crore in March 2025.

Cheema said that this remarkable surge in GST collection reflected the positive impact of the state government’s proactive measures in streamlining tax administration, enhancing compliance, and fostering a conducive business environment.

“This substantial revenue growth will provide a significant boost to the state’s exchequer, enabling the government to further invest in crucial sectors such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and social welfare programmes. This increased financial capacity will empower the state to better serve its citizens and accelerate its overall progress,” he added.