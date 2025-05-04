Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab’s GST mop-up rises 19.77% to record 2,654 cr in April: Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 04, 2025 07:30 AM IST

He said that the gross GST revenue collection for April 2025 marked an increase of ₹438.07 crore when compared to the gross collection of ₹2215.70 crore recorded in April 2024

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday announced that the state has registered the highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of 2653.77 crore in April this year reflecting a significant 19.77% increase compared to the corresponding period last year, and jump of 30.84% over March 2025.

Cheema said that this robust growth underscores the increasing compliance among taxpayers. (HT File)
Cheema said that this robust growth underscores the increasing compliance among taxpayers. (HT File)

Cheema said that this robust growth underscores the increasing compliance among taxpayers. He said that the gross GST revenue collection for April 2025 marked an increase of 438.07 crore when compared to the gross collection of 2215.70 crore recorded in April 2024, and a substantial increase of 625.63 crore over the gross GST collection of 2028.14 crore in March 2025.

Cheema said that this remarkable surge in GST collection reflected the positive impact of the state government’s proactive measures in streamlining tax administration, enhancing compliance, and fostering a conducive business environment.

“This substantial revenue growth will provide a significant boost to the state’s exchequer, enabling the government to further invest in crucial sectors such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and social welfare programmes. This increased financial capacity will empower the state to better serve its citizens and accelerate its overall progress,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab’s GST mop-up rises 19.77% to record 2,654 cr in April: Cheema
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On