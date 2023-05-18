24% seats in class 9 lying vacant in Sangrur’s ‘Schools of Eminence’

Even as the new academic session has already kick-started, Punjab government’s “Schools of Eminence” initiative is unable to fully take-off in chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur.

560 students had qualified the screening test held to choose deserving candidates for these schools. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

As many as 68 seats in class 9 in these schools, which are aimed to transform education, are still lying vacant as students are hesitant of getting enrolled due to lack of transportation facilities.

560 students had qualified the screening test held to choose deserving candidates for these schools.

Four students have even given their refusal in writing, saying it is difficult for them to reach the respective schools from their villages, which are located over 30-kms away.

As per officials, for 288 seats for Class 9 students in eight schools of eminence in Sangrur, only 220 students have taken admission so far.

The Aam Aadmi Party government recently upgraded 117 existing state-run schools to schools of eminence. The academic session at these schools commenced on Monday.

A teacher posted at a school of eminence in Sangrur said, “Unavailability of transportation facility is one of the major reasons behind students’ refusal to join these schools. It is impossible for students staying in villages to cover more than 30-kms distance daily to come to school without any transportation facility.”

An official of the local education department, requesting anonymity, said four students have given their refusal in writing. “There are safety concerns among parents of students, especially girl students, due to lack of private buses or other modes of transportation to go to these schools,” he added.

As per sources, around 15 students of private schools were also allotted seats but nine of them refused to get enrolled.

Confirming the development, Deepak Kumar, district nodal officer for schools of eminence, said, “No seat will remain vacant. The schools’ staff and administration of the education department are continuously in touch with the qualified students. Some students are contemplating as it is a new project. We are leaving no stone unturned to convince them,”

“We are aware of the non-availability of transportation for students being a factor for denial. The department conducted a meeting over the issue on Monday and the problem will be resolved soon,” said the nodal officer.

