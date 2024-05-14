Punjab’s women commission seeks inquiry into video showing Channi touching Jagir Kaur’s chin

The Punjab State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Congress Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi after the video of him touching the chin of former SGPC president Jagir Kaur went viral on social media platforms during nomination filing for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on May 10. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi (PTI file)

Raj Lali Gill, chairperson of the state women commission, taking a suo moto cognizance of the video clips directed Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav to submit a status report by May 14 so that further action can be taken in this matter.

Former Punjab chief minister Channi met Jagir Kaur on Friday while filing his nomination papers in Jalandhar. Kaur was accompanying SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

In the video clip, Channi could be seen grabbing her hands and bowing. The duo then engaged in a banter during which Channi touched Kaur’s chin with his hand. Both leaders and their supporters burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Jagir Kaur issued a statement and said she had not submitted any complaint, and Channi’s reaction was out of respect for her. “Channi bowed before me with humility. He touched both my hands with his forehead as a mark of respect and honour. During our exchange, Channi touched my chin. This healthy exchange has been blown out of proportion by a section,” she said.

The former CM said Kaur is like her elder sister and motherly figure. “Bibi ji is very senior to me,” Channi added.