Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Put paddy procurement process back on track, Punjab CM Channi tells agencies
chandigarh news

Put paddy procurement process back on track, Punjab CM Channi tells agencies

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi told agencies concerned to take necessary steps to put paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of the state
CM Channi has also directed Punjab mandi board to ensure that arhtiyas take immediate steps to dry paddy, wherever it had gained moisture, in order to facilitate its early purchase. (HT photo)
CM Channi has also directed Punjab mandi board to ensure that arhtiyas take immediate steps to dry paddy, wherever it had gained moisture, in order to facilitate its early purchase. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:41 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday directed the procurement agencies to immediately take all necessary steps to put the paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of the state over the past two days.

Acting on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the heads of all procurement agencies, FCI and mandi board was convened on Monday by the secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. Officials took stock of the situation arising out of the heavy downpour and its effect on the paddy crop lying in mandis.

The secretary, mandi board, Ravi Bhagat said necessary arrangements had been made in all mandis and paddy stock had been covered with tarpaulins. Waterlogging was reported in a few low-lying mandis in Sangrur and Patiala where motors had been pressed into action to drain out the water, he said. Meanwhile, the mandi board was also directed to ensure that arhtiyas should take immediate steps to dry paddy, wherever it had gained moisture, in order to facilitate its early purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out