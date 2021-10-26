Put paddy procurement process back on track, Punjab CM Channi tells agencies

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday directed the procurement agencies to immediately take all necessary steps to put the paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of the state over the past two days.

Acting on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the heads of all procurement agencies, FCI and mandi board was convened on Monday by the secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. Officials took stock of the situation arising out of the heavy downpour and its effect on the paddy crop lying in mandis.

The secretary, mandi board, Ravi Bhagat said necessary arrangements had been made in all mandis and paddy stock had been covered with tarpaulins. Waterlogging was reported in a few low-lying mandis in Sangrur and Patiala where motors had been pressed into action to drain out the water, he said. Meanwhile, the mandi board was also directed to ensure that arhtiyas should take immediate steps to dry paddy, wherever it had gained moisture, in order to facilitate its early purchase.